St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, January 11th

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Milwaukee School of Engineering 0, College of St. Benedict 6: Mia Lopez led the Bennies with 2 goals.

St. Cloud State University 0, University of Minnesota-Duluth 3: It was the second straight shutout by the Bulldogs over the Huskies.

MEN'S HOCKEY

St. John's University 1, University of Wisconsin-Superior 2 (OT): Jackson Sabo scored the only goal for the Johnnies.

St. Cloud State University 2, University of Minnesota-Duluth 5: Daimon Gardner and Tyson Gross scored for SCSU. UMD swept the Huskies in the two-game series.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

College of St. Benedict 65, St. Catherine's University 70: Sophia Jonas had 16 points and 11 boards, and Lauren Arnold had 15 points to lead the Bennies.

St. Cloud State University 79, University of Minnesota-Duluth 66: Alana Zarneke had a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

St. Cloud State University 58, University of Minnesota-Duluth 66: SCSU was led by Luke Winkel with 19 points, Nate Dahl with 14 points, and Lucas Morgan with 13 points.

JR. HOCKEY

Minot Minotauros 3, St. Cloud Norsemen 0

Granite City Lumberjacks 1, Minnesota Moose 2: Seth Terhell scored the lone goal for the Lumberjacks.

