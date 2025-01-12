St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, January 11th

St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, January 11th

PHOTO courtesy of Kelly Anderson/College of St. Benedict

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Milwaukee School of Engineering 0, College of St. Benedict 6Mia Lopez led the Bennies with 2 goals.

St. Cloud State University 0, University of Minnesota-Duluth 3:  It was the second straight shutout by the Bulldogs over the Huskies.

PHOTO courtesy of Ella Carlson/St. John's University
loading...
PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University
loading...

MEN'S HOCKEY

St. John's University 1, University of Wisconsin-Superior 2 (OT): Jackson Sabo scored the only goal for the Johnnies.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud State University 2, University of Minnesota-Duluth 5: Daimon Gardner and Tyson Gross scored for SCSU. UMD swept the Huskies in the two-game series.

PHOTO courtesy of Olivia Shaw/College of St. Benedict
loading...

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

College of St. Benedict 65, St. Catherine's University 70: Sophia Jonas had 16 points and 11 boards, and Lauren Arnold had 15 points to lead the Bennies.

St. Cloud State University 79, University of Minnesota-Duluth 66: Alana Zarneke had a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies.

PHOTO courtesy of Isaac Bentrott/St. Cloud State University
loading...

MEN'S BASKETBALL

St. Cloud State University 58, University of Minnesota-Duluth 66: SCSU was led by Luke Winkel with 19 points, Nate Dahl with 14 points, and Lucas Morgan with 13 points.

JR. HOCKEY

Minot Minotauros 3, St. Cloud Norsemen 0

Granite City Lumberjacks 1, Minnesota Moose 2: Seth Terhell scored the lone goal for the Lumberjacks.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games

The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games.

Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis

ALSO: Former Minnesota Twins All-Star's Home for Sale - Complete With Brewery

 

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs

Filed Under: St. Cloud area college sports scores, St. Cloud State University, St. John's University
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON