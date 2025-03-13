St. Cloud Apollo Announces 2025 Hall Of Fame Inductees

St. Cloud Apollo Announces 2025 Hall Of Fame Inductees

Apollo High School (photo courtesy of District 742)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Apollo has announced this year's inductees into its Hall of Fame. The 2025 class includes five individuals and one team.

Patrick Todd from the class of 2007 was a standout athlete in adapted athletics, Katie Jacobsen Danford from the class of 2007 was a member of the girls' soccer and basketball teams, Ben Alvord from the class of 2015 was the quarterback on the 2014 CLC champion football team, Pat O'Neill was the soccer coach from 1990 through 2003, Dave Bakker from the class of 1996 was a running back on the 1994 and 1995 CLC champion football teams, and the 1985 state champion baseball team.

The induction ceremony will be held at Apollo High School on Saturday, April 12th at 3:00 p.m. followed by a social at the Ultimate Sports Bar at 5:15 p.m.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

A tour of the school will be available starting at 2:00 p.m.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Activities Director Karl Heinie.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

SNIFF: 17 Smells That 1980s Kids Will Instantly Recognize

Do any of these iconic smells bring back some unforgettable (or maybe cringeworthy) '80s memories?

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON