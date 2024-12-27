Special Election Needed To Decide MN House District 40B

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota will need a special election to fill the vacancy in House District 40B. Governor Tim Walz issued a writ of special election on Friday to fill the opening.

The special election is needed because Curtis Johnson has decided not to appeal a judge's ruling that he is ineligible to hold office because he didn't meet the district's residency requirements. The special election will be held on Tuesday, January 28th.

If necessary a special primary election will be held on Tuesday, January 14th. Nominations need to be filed with the Secretary of State or the Ramsey County Auditor by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

