Spartan Fields Bringing New Mixed Use Development To Cold Spring

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A much-needed new housing development is getting ready to break ground in Cold Spring. The city council will vote to approve the final plat for Spartan Fields at Wednesday night's meeting.

The development will have 62 single-family residential lots and 45 units of twin homes. Spartan Fields Co-owner and President Kory Bellmont says Cold Spring was the perfect fit for them:

"It's a great community, it's a growing area, a great school district, and I actually happen to be from the Cold Spring ROCORI School District, grew up there, graduated high school there and we have our business in Cold Spring and thought this is a great spot to just get going. we have some other developments as well but this is where we decided to start out with."

Image courtesy of Spartan Fields.

Bellmont says Cold Spring has a need for this type of development:

"We're hoping that we can give a good mixed-use availability there for the community, as there are people that are looking for single-family homes, and there's people that are looking for something a little bit more affordable, and the twin homes would provide that little bit more affordable and get people started. We're hoping people will be able to move into the twin homes and then basically progress into the single-family lot."

Bellmont says, with the way the economy is and with what has been going on with housing, they thought they would bring in something a little more unique to Cold Spring.

He says Spartan Fields will go up in three to four phases, depending on the market, and they hope to break ground on phase one in a few weeks.

