Slight Chance for Strong Storms in Minnesota Wednesday

Photo by Dave on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon.

While the higher thunderstorm chances are across central and eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, showers capable of wind gusts of 40 mph or greater are possible across southwestern and southern Minnesota.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of this region through this evening.

Breezy northwest winds will continue through Friday. Gusts of 35-40 mph are expected Wednesday and Thursday, especially for western and southern Minnesota.

