Gunman at Sherburne County Government Center Charged

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A weekend attack at the Sherburne County Government Center has led to six felony charges against an Elk River man.

Authorities say 51-year-old Zha Kong Vang showed up Saturday morning armed with a gun and a machete, attempting to assault people in the parking lot before firing shots at the building.

According to the criminal complaint, Vang used a long gun to shoot out two sets of windows to gain entry just before 9 a.m.

Surveillance footage shows him trying to reach the court wing, but locked doors stopped him.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

