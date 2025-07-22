Gunman at Sherburne County Government Center Charged
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A weekend attack at the Sherburne County Government Center has led to six felony charges against an Elk River man.
Authorities say 51-year-old Zha Kong Vang showed up Saturday morning armed with a gun and a machete, attempting to assault people in the parking lot before firing shots at the building.
According to the criminal complaint, Vang used a long gun to shoot out two sets of windows to gain entry just before 9 a.m.
Surveillance footage shows him trying to reach the court wing, but locked doors stopped him.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
