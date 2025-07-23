Prepare For Severe Weather In Minnesota And Wisconsin This Afternoon
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible across southeastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, mainly Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening, possibly into early Thursday morning..
Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are the main hazards, although large hail cannot be ruled out.
A Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday morning for counties in Minnesota to the north and east of St. Cloud.
Hot and humid conditions on Thursday will lead to very warm heat indices in the upper 90s to lower 100s.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for counties in Minnesota to the south and east of St. Cloud from noon until 8:00 p.m. Thursday.
Be sure to take it easy, stay hydrated, and keep cool.
Quiet weather resumes Thursday and Friday, with a warm-up towards the weekend.
Further daily chances for showers and thunderstorms resume on Saturday and continue into next week.
