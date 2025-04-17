SCSU Athletics Kicks Off ‘Huskies Giving Week’
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This is the start of "Huskies Giving Week" at St. Cloud State University. It runs through next Thursday, April 24th.
All 17 varsity sports programs at SCSU are participating in the annual spring fundraisers, with donations impacting the student athletes.
Last year, SCSU athletes raised over $179,000 from nearly 900 donors. Both figures were steep increases from the previous year. The average gift donated was a challenge high $201.
Get our free mobile app
Anyone is eligible to support their favorite team.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Matt Love Dancing For Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation
- Kevin Johnson Dancing For Tanner's Team Foundation
- Tickets On Sale for 'Last Out' Play at Pioneer Place Theater
- Jules' Bistro Minnesota Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year
- Nonprofit Project 37 Buys Building In Downtown St. Cloud
RANKED: Your Favorite Childhood Bubble Gums
From long-lasting flavor to epic bubble potential, we're ranking the most iconic childhood chewing gums that defined recess, ruled the playground and stuck with us (sometimes literally).
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz