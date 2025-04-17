SCSU Athletics Kicks Off ‘Huskies Giving Week’

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This is the start of "Huskies Giving Week" at St. Cloud State University. It runs through next Thursday, April 24th.

All 17 varsity sports programs at SCSU are participating in the annual spring fundraisers, with donations impacting the student athletes.

Last year, SCSU athletes raised over $179,000 from nearly 900 donors. Both figures were steep increases from the previous year. The average gift donated was a challenge high $201.

Anyone is eligible to support their favorite team.

