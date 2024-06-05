Sauk Rapids Mayor, City Council Candidates

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Three people have decided to run for Sauk Rapids Mayor.

The race includes two current council members Nicholas Sauer and Jason Ellering, along with newcomer Andrew Neussendorfer.

The three candidates will be in the primary election in August with the top two advancing to the general election in November.

Longtime Mayor Kurt Hunstiger announced he was not going to seek re-election.

In the race for two open seats on the Sauk Rapids City Council, there are four candidates. Current Council member Dottie Seamans, Clinton Holmgren, Kyle Boron, and David Rixe.

All four candidates automatically advance to the general election in November.

