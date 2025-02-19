Sartell 6th Graders Gain New Skills In Marketing The Hobbitt

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Some area kids are stepping into theatre in a different way this weekend. Sartell-St. Stephen Middle School 6th graders are putting on the play The Hobbit but five of the students are doing all the marketing for it.

Colin McCann, Ava Hershberger, Annabelle Jepperson, Isabella VanVickle, and Talia Karki make up the Publicity Crew. They have been designing posters, name plates for the theatre, t-shirts, and more. Jepperson says it has been a lot of work but still fun:

"Definitely running around and hanging up posters or like interviewing people because then if you mess up you just have something to laugh about with them and talk about like oh that was so funny what she said."

VanVickle says they got to learn a lot of new things like Canva:

"I liked working on the t-shirt design with Annabelle because it was really fun to play around with designs with that and we ended up making something that actually looks really good."

McCann says they used Canva to make a pre-show feature too:

"We put it together with the pictures into about a twelve-minute pre-show clip to show anyone who goes to the play, basically to preview who the people are running it and who the people are acting, and who helped out to create the play."

Hershberger says they will be able to make use of their publicity skills in their classwork too:

"Totally, that is one of the things I really liked about publicity, we learned a lot about technology and how to use it in the future, definitely helpful."

All five kids on the Publicity Crew say doing the marketing has been a fun way to get involved in the show without having to be up on stage. Though a couple of them have not ruled that out for future plays.

The Sartell-St. Stephen Middle School’s production of The Hobbit takes place Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in the school auditorium and is free to attend.

