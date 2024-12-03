Santa, Crafts, & Vinyl All At One Stop On Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- There will be three family-friendly fun events in one location on Saturday in Minneapolis. Midtown Global Market is hosting No Coast Craft-o-Rama, the Twin Cities Record Show, and Santa Reggie all on December 7th.
The 19th Annual No Coast-o-Rama features local vendors' handmade crafts and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Music lovers can take in the Record Show to find those vinyl treasures including holiday-themed records. The Record Show takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Finally, Santa Reggie will spread holiday cheer and goodwill with a kids' meet-and-greet from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. All three events are free to attend. Midtown Global Market is an international public marketplace offering great food, groceries, and unique gifts.
