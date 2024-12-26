6-Day Kwanzaa Celebration Kicks Off Today

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An annual cultural event kicks off in Minneapolis today. The Cultural Wellness Center is celebrating Kwanzaa with its Pan-African Celebration running today through Tuesday.

The event includes a wide variety of activities including storytelling, performances, a fashion show, art showcases, food, music and more. Every day starts with the "Call of the Drums" and there is a different theme each day.

The Pan-African Kwanzaa Celebration runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis and is free to attend.

