6-Day Kwanzaa Celebration Kicks Off Today
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An annual cultural event kicks off in Minneapolis today. The Cultural Wellness Center is celebrating Kwanzaa with its Pan-African Celebration running today through Tuesday.
The event includes a wide variety of activities including storytelling, performances, a fashion show, art showcases, food, music and more. Every day starts with the "Call of the Drums" and there is a different theme each day.
The Pan-African Kwanzaa Celebration runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis and is free to attend.
