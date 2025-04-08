Midtown Global Market Hosting A New Book Fair On Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A first-of-its-kind book fair for Minnesota will take place on Saturday. Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis is hosting the HerStory Book Fair from Noon to 3:00 p.m.

The fair will highlight contributions of female author's from across the state emphasizing their diverse cultural backgrounds and literary genres. The authors will be showcasing and selling their work along with hosting panels on topics like women in literature and overcoming barriers.

Over 25 Minnesota authors will be at the HerStory Book Fair including Audrey Brown, Jewel Jones, and Joan Verba. People attending can expect storytelling, interactive sessions, and can get their books autographed. Below is a list of all the authors attending:

Audrey Brown

Bonnie Bley

Britton Ashley

Catherine Lundoff

Colleen Baldrica

Cristina Oxtra

Elaine Klassen

Ellie Palmer

Honeliz Lopez

Jacyn Gormish

Jewel Jones

Joan Verba

JoJo Bell

Julie Jolarson

Karen Latchana Kenney

Kate Erion

Katherine Barton

Kristen Wasyliszyn

Marybeth Spray

Melina Mengal

ME Fuller

Nasra Noor

Pamela Hamilton

Royce Holladay

Sarah Warren

Shannon Gibeny

