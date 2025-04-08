Midtown Global Market Hosting A New Book Fair On Saturday

Midtown Global Market Hosting A New Book Fair On Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A first-of-its-kind book fair for Minnesota will take place on Saturday. Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis is hosting the HerStory Book Fair from Noon to 3:00 p.m.

The fair will highlight contributions of female author's from across the state emphasizing their diverse cultural backgrounds and literary genres. The authors will be showcasing and selling their work along with hosting panels on topics like women in literature and overcoming barriers.

Over 25 Minnesota authors will be at the HerStory Book Fair including Audrey Brown, Jewel Jones, and Joan Verba. People attending can expect storytelling, interactive sessions, and can get their books autographed.  Below is a list of all the authors attending:

Audrey Brown
Bonnie Bley
Britton Ashley
Catherine Lundoff
Colleen Baldrica
Cristina Oxtra
Elaine Klassen
Ellie Palmer
Honeliz Lopez
Jacyn Gormish
Jewel Jones
Joan Verba
JoJo Bell
Julie Jolarson
Karen Latchana Kenney
Kate Erion
Katherine Barton
Kristen Wasyliszyn
Marybeth Spray
Melina Mengal
ME Fuller
Nasra Noor
Pamela Hamilton
Royce Holladay
Sarah Warren
Shannon Gibeny

