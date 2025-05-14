Join The Fun At Minneapolis’ Inaugural Music And Arts Festival
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An Inaugural three-day festival will kick off this weekend in Minneapolis. The Midtown Global Market's Music and Arts Festival will let everyone become immersed in music, dance, and more.
The event will have multiple performance areas and activities for the entire family to enjoy. Over 20 artists will perform live, and there will be painters, sculptors, and other artists' workshops. Organizers say the festival is a chance for local artists and performers to showcase their talent and for families to have a fun time out.
The Music and Arts Festival is free to attend and runs from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
