ROCORI Has Plans In Place To Handle Numerous Medical Concerns

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- In February Minnesota Senator Bonnie Westlin of Plymouth introduced a bill to require schools to develop cardiac emergency response plans. The bill aims to increase readiness for cardiac emergencies among school personnel and students.

ROCORI Area Schools Superintendent Kevin Enerson says ROCORI already has a lot of plans in place for health-related matters:

"All schools have a school nurse, that's a registered nurse and is a licensed school nurse and we have all kinds of issues that we face every day and some very unique things with some individual students."

He says like a lot of schools ROCORI already has Automated External Defibrillators (AED) throughout the district:

"We also have AEDs all over our buildings. If you ever visit a school now you'll probably see an AED on the wall. We have them by our gym, but we also have them throughout our facilities and out on our outdoor play areas and fields."

Enerson says ROCORI has plans in place for all types of medical concerns from allergies and asthma to seizures and prescription medication care. He says they do train their staff on a number of health matters and have special teams for specific issues as well. The bill remains in the Education and Finance Committee at this time.

