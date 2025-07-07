Serious Head-on Crash In Rockville Leaves Two Injured

Stearns County Sheriff

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- Both drivers were seriously hurt in a head-on collision in Stearns County.

The Sheriff's Office says on Monday at about 5:40 a.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center was called about an injury crash near Cedar Street and Broadway Street East in Rockville.

Initial reports were of a head-on collision with serious injuries.

Deputies arrived and began providing medical care.

Both drivers, 23-year-old Axel Lopez-Padilla of Rockville and 64-year-old Wayne Hennen of Clearwater were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

Neither man was wearing their seat belt.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Rockville Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Waite Park Police Department, and the Minnesota State Patrol.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

