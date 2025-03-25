Ready For A Small Town Throwdown At The Ledge This Summer?
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A godfather of modern country has been added to the list of headlining acts at The Ledge Amphitheater. Brantley Gilbert will take the stage in Waite Park with "The Tattoos" tour.
Gilbert brings a rock-and-rap edge to country music. The tour is in support of his seventh studio album Tattoos which is out now. He has over 8.3 billion streams and back-to-back Platinum albums, along with seven number-one hits.
Get our free mobile app
Gilbert is the 14th act to be announced for 2025 at the Ledge. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
Crowded House at The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024
The Australian 80s/90s pop band Crowded House brought their Gravity Stairs Tour to celebrate the release of their 8th studio album by the same name to Waite Park. Lead singer Neil Finn's son, Liam opened the show with his solo work and then joined the band later. The photo gallery below captures the fun of the night.
Melissa Etheridge & Jewel at The Ledge, 2024
The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park continues to bring in more and more big name/headlining acts. On August 1st, 2024 the venue had the double headliners of Melissa Etheridge and Jewel. Check out these photos from the big show.
Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024
The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert.