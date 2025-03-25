Ready For A Small Town Throwdown At The Ledge This Summer?

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A godfather of modern country has been added to the list of headlining acts at The Ledge Amphitheater. Brantley Gilbert will take the stage in Waite Park with "The Tattoos" tour.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
Gilbert brings a rock-and-rap edge to country music. The tour is in support of his seventh studio album Tattoos which is out now. He has over 8.3 billion streams and back-to-back Platinum albums, along with seven number-one hits.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images
Gilbert is the 14th act to be announced for 2025 at the Ledge. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Catherine Powell, Getty Images
Christopher Polk, Getty Images
Rick Diamond, Getty Images
