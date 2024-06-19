Several Inches of Rain Fell in Northern Minnesota Tuesday Night

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The biggest rainfall totals from Tuesday's rain are coming from the northeastern part of Minnesota.

Highest Rainfall totals:

Two Harbors - 7.33"

Marble - 7.30"

Tofte - 5.44"

Hoyt Lakes - 5.20"

Biwabik - 4.96"

Chisholm - 4.91"

Silver Bay - 4.85"

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is reporting a tornado touched down Tuesday evening near Cotton in northeastern Minnesota. National Weather Service Meteorologist Krystal Lynum in Duluth says they weren't able to confirm it with video or pictures but did receive a report of a tornado on the ground near Kelsey.

Lynum says there was flash flooding in Duluth and several communities on the Iron Range where two to five-plus inches of rain has fallen. Several highways in the area were closed.

Very heavy rainfall, 2-4 inches, fell late Tuesday over the Arrowhead and North Shore that drained into surrounding regional river basins. These very high flows are expected through this work week for anyone out seeing North Shore waterfalls.

The National Weather Service in Duluth says there will be a break in widespread rain and thunderstorms for much of Wednesday and for the north half of the Northland on Thursday too.

Rain and thunderstorm chances ramp up Friday and continue into Saturday. Widespread amounts from a 0.50" to 3" are expected Thursday into Saturday night. There will also be locally higher amounts. The highest amounts are expected over southern portions of the Northland.

