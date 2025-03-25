March May Go Out Like A Lion in Minnesota This Weekend

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A storm system will impact the region this weekend.

Rain will turn to snow with some accumulation possible, especially across central Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says widespread precipitation is expected this weekend.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

So far in March, St. Cloud has had 1.46 inches of precipitation, which is .34 inches below normal. March snowfall in St. Cloud is only 0.9 inches, which is 5.9 inches below normal.

For the season, going back to last fall, St. Cloud has had 27.7 inches of snow, which is 14 inches below normal. By comparison, St. Cloud had 24.1 inches of snow last year, so similar numbers.

Get our free mobile app

The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor has 94 percent of the state at Abnormally Dry and 67 percent in a Moderate Drought.

U.S. Drought Monitor U.S. Drought Monitor loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES