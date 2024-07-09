Pop Up Splash Pad Coming to St. Cloud Park this Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With the forecast calling for highs around 90 degrees, the timing couldn't be better for the Pop Up Splash Pad in St. Cloud this Saturday.

The Park and Recreation Department is co-sponsoring the event with the St. Cloud Fire and Police Departments.

The free event is from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Rotary West Park.

Recreation Programmer Cassie Woischke says last year was the first Pop Us Plash Pad with over 500 people attending the event at Centennial Park.

The fire department brings out their Tower One apparatus, they hook up to the fire hydrant, and from the basket that extends from the truck they spray water on the kids. Last year is was super fun.

Wioschke says the Rotary West Park also has a wading pool, there will be yard games, and a dunk tank with a chance to dunk some local celebrities with the donation of school supplies for District 742.

Kwik Trip will also be providing some healthy snacks for the kids.

