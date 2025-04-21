Pop Up Shop Coming to St. Cloud’s East End This Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A pop-up shop is coming to East St. Germain Street in St. Cloud.

Sage & Salvage will be open at 413 East St. Germain Street this Friday (4/25) and Saturday (4/26) from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday (4/27) from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The pop-up store will have an eclectic mix of items that come from local artisans and resellers.

Organizer Marla Waseka has pulled together the vendors. She says it is possible that the occasional store may become a monthly event.

Waseka bought the hardware store building at 413/415 East St. Germain Street in June 2022. Since then, renovations have been underway, beginning with the apartments on the upper level, the basement, and finally, the street-level retail space.

