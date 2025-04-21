Pop Up Shop Coming to St. Cloud&#8217;s East End This Weekend

Pop Up Shop Coming to St. Cloud’s East End This Weekend

(PHOTO: Jim Maurice)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A pop-up shop is coming to East St. Germain Street in St. Cloud.

Sage & Salvage will be open at 413 East St. Germain Street this Friday (4/25) and Saturday (4/26) from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday (4/27) from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The pop-up store will have an eclectic mix of items that come from local artisans and resellers.

Organizer Marla Waseka has pulled together the vendors.  She says it is possible that the occasional store may become a monthly event.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
loading...

Waseka bought the hardware store building at 413/415 East St. Germain Street in June 2022. Since then, renovations have been underway, beginning with the apartments on the upper level, the basement, and finally, the street-level retail space.

Mackrell Building, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES

RANKED: Your Favorite Childhood Bubble Gums

From long-lasting flavor to epic bubble potential, we're ranking the most iconic childhood chewing gums that defined recess, ruled the playground and stuck with us (sometimes literally).

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON