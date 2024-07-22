Political Analyst on Biden’s Announcement, What’s Next

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Now that President Joe Biden has dropped out of the race for the Democratic endorsement, Vice President Kamala Harris is the front-runner to be the party's nominee.

One big question that will need to be answered in the coming weeks will be who will be her running mate.

Fluence Media Political Analyst Blois Olson says Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is likely in the second tier of consideration.

Yeah, his is in the mix, but he is not considered one of the top choices. Minnesota is not thought to be in play, and we only have 10 electoral votes.

The Harris campaign has reportedly raised tens of millions of dollars in the first 24 hours since Biden made his announcement to exit the race. Olson says it remains to be seen if that kind of fundraising can be sustainable through the election.

Some Minnesota Republicans say President Joe Biden should go further than his decision Sunday to drop his re-election bid and immediately resign as president. Sixth District Congressman Tom Emmer, third in command in the U-S House as majority whip, posted

"If the Democratic party has deemed Joe Biden unfit to run for reelection, he's certainly unfit to control our nuclear codes."

Republicans officially nominated Donald Trump to be their Presidential candidate for the third election in a row during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last week.

Olson says Minnesota voter models show Trump's name on the ballot typically turns out a lot of voters for both parties.

When Donald Trump is on the ballot, he has the effect of about 200,000 extra votes in greater Minnesota for Republicans. Now, having said that, Democrats when Trump is on the ballot have a boost of about 250,000 to 300,000 more votes in the core cities in Ramsey and Hennepin Counties.

The Democratic National Convention is August 19th through the 22nd when the party officially selects its nominee.

The General Election is November 5th.

