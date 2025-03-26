Police Looking For Suspect After Early Morning St. Cloud Burglary

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Police are looking for a man after an early Wednesday morning burglary attempt. The St. Cloud Police Department says officers responded to a call about 1:54 a.m. from a resident in the apartment building in the 300 block of 14th Ave SE.

The resident told officers they woke up to find an unknown man in the apartment who fled once they screamed. The burglar is described as a black man about 6 feet tall, with a muscular build, small shoulder-length black dreadlocks, and wearing a black coat.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry and no known weapons that were used. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department or Tri-County Crime Stoppers.

