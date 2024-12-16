Police Arrest One Man In Gopher Bargain Center Burglary

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Police have arrested one man in connection with an eastside St. Cloud Burglary. The St. Cloud Police Department say they responded to an alarm at Gopher Bargain Center at 229 Lincoln Avenue Northeast at about 4:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say when officers arrived they found a broken door, heard movement inside the business, and then quickly established a perimeter and began searching the building. St. Cloud Police say officers found 44-year-old Jason Carson of St. Cloud hiding inside with a cart full of merchandise he was attempting to steal.

Carson was arrested and is being held pending charges. The Waite Park Police Department's K9 Unit, the Sartell Police Department, and the Benton County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search, and the investigation is ongoing.

