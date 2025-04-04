Plan to Convert SCSU Welcome Center Into Apartment Units

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a plan to convert the St. Cloud State University Welcome Center in the former Coborn's Apartments on 5th Avenue into new apartment units.

The university has elected to not renew their lease for the Welcome Center, the 12,000 square feet of commercial space they have occupied since the project opened in 2010.

The owners of the building now called Cloud On 5th Apartments say rather than have the space sit vacant, they'd like to build out housing in the space. The new site plan would increase the total bed count by 16 beds bringing the total beds to 411, which is still below the 462 maximum number of beds allowed under the PUD.

Get our free mobile app

The request will be heard during Tuesday's public hearing at the St. Cloud Planning Commission meeting.

READ RELATED ARTICLES