Pedestrian Struck, Killed While Crossing Highway
HOWARD LAKE (WJON News) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday in Howard Lake.
A van driven by 46-year-old Jonathan Edwards of Howard Lake was going east on Highway 12 as a pedestrian was crossing the highway from north to south.
The pedestrian who died has been identified as 85-year-old Barbara Hoppe of Howard Lake.
