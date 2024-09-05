Pedestrian Struck, Killed While Crossing Highway

HOWARD LAKE (WJON News) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday in Howard Lake.

A van driven by 46-year-old Jonathan Edwards of Howard Lake was going east on Highway 12 as a pedestrian was crossing the highway from north to south.

The pedestrian who died has been identified as 85-year-old Barbara Hoppe of Howard Lake.

