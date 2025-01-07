Options For Sartell Residents To Dispose Of Christmas Trees

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell residents will have two ways to get rid of their real Christmas trees on Saturday.

The first option is to take their tree to the Sartell Compost Site for free with a non-perishable food shelf donation. The second option is to have the Le Sauk Lion's Club pick up the tree for $10 and a food shelf donation.

All the donations go to helping local families in the community. Last year the Lion's Club picked up about 125 trees and raised over $1,300 dollars.

