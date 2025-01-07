Options For Sartell Residents To Dispose Of Christmas Trees
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell residents will have two ways to get rid of their real Christmas trees on Saturday.
Get our free mobile app
The first option is to take their tree to the Sartell Compost Site for free with a non-perishable food shelf donation. The second option is to have the Le Sauk Lion's Club pick up the tree for $10 and a food shelf donation.
All the donations go to helping local families in the community. Last year the Lion's Club picked up about 125 trees and raised over $1,300 dollars.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
Melissa Etheridge & Jewel at The Ledge, 2024
The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park continues to bring in more and more big name/headlining acts. On August 1st, 2024 the venue had the double headliners of Melissa Etheridge and Jewel. Check out these photos from the big show.
Come Visit Pierz, Minnesota With Us in Pictures
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty