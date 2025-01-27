One Person Hurt in Wright County Crash
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday at about 11:00 a.m. on Highway 55 in Buffalo.
Both vehicles were eastbound when they collided at the intersection of Baker Avenue.
Fifty-eight-year-old Brenda Olson of Maple Lake was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Forty-three-year-old Andrew Gaffaney of Maple Lake was not hurt.
