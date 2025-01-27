One Person Hurt in Wright County Crash

One Person Hurt in Wright County Crash

WJON

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday at about 11:00 a.m. on Highway 55 in Buffalo.

Both vehicles were eastbound when they collided at the intersection of Baker Avenue.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Fifty-eight-year-old Brenda Olson of Maple Lake was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  Forty-three-year-old Andrew Gaffaney of Maple Lake was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter

Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON