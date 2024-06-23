One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash on I-94
ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were going west in St. Michael at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Twenty-six-year-old Dakota Sandley of Minneapolis was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.
Get our free mobile app
The State Patrol says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Highway 10, 23 update: New Bridge Beams to Be Set this Week
- World Food Tour: Manea's Meats in Sauk Rapids
- Marcus Theatres Announces Everyday Matinee for Kids, Seniors
- SCSU Offering Summer Cannabis Classes
- Registration Open for Tour of Saints Bike Ride