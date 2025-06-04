One Person Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash in Wright County

One Person Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash in Wright County

WJON

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 241 and Melby Avenue in St. Michael.

Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Alexander of Golden Valley was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Forty-two-year-old Eric Hermes of St. Michael was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024

The 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards reveal the hilarious side of nature, with a flailing squirrel taking the top prize and plenty of giggles along the way. Keep scrolling for the wildly hysterical (and maybe a bit cute) photos.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON