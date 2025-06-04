One Person Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash in Wright County
ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 241 and Melby Avenue in St. Michael.
Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Alexander of Golden Valley was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Forty-two-year-old Eric Hermes of St. Michael was not hurt.
