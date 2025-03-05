One Person Hurt In Tuesday Afternoon Crash Near Randall
PARKER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Tuesday afternoon crash near Randall sent one person to the hospital.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a crash around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of Bison Road and 230th Street about three miles west of Randall in Parker Township.
Authorities say 61-year-old Dwight Soderman of Brainerd was going east on 230th Street while 40-year-old Lance Hedin of Motley was going north on Bison Road. Hedin pulled out in front of Soderman and was hit in the intersection. Soderman was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.
