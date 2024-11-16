One Person Hurt In Big Lake Crash Friday Night

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a crash near Big Lake on Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at around 8:10 p.m. a pickup driven by 76-year-old Victoria Hammer of Starbuck was going east on Highway 10 when she collided with a Jeep driven by 51-year-old Michael Stromberg of Big Lake who was going west.

Stromberg was taken to the Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hammer was not hurt in the crash.

