One Driver Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Melrose

MELROSE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Thursday morning just after 6:30 a.m.

A grain truck and a pick-up were both going westbound when they collided near Melrose.

The pick-up driver, 24-year-old Christopher Ryan of Freeport, was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The grain truck driver, 61-year-old Timothy Lucken of Melrose, was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES