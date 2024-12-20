One Driver Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Melrose

MELROSE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Thursday morning just after 6:30 a.m.

A grain truck and a pick-up were both going westbound when they collided near Melrose.

The pick-up driver, 24-year-old Christopher Ryan of Freeport, was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The grain truck driver, 61-year-old Timothy Lucken of Melrose, was not hurt.

