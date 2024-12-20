One Driver Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Melrose
MELROSE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Thursday morning just after 6:30 a.m.
A grain truck and a pick-up were both going westbound when they collided near Melrose.
The pick-up driver, 24-year-old Christopher Ryan of Freeport, was taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
The grain truck driver, 61-year-old Timothy Lucken of Melrose, was not hurt.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Announces January Tour Dates
- Warmest Fall On Record in St. Cloud
- Major Reconstruction Approved for St. Cloud's Lincoln Avenue
- St. Cloud Establishes Cannabis Ordinance
- Superintendent, Principal Talk Apollo Referendum
LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born
Looking back on trends from 1924 through 2023, Stacker gathered a list of toys that came out each holiday season that captivated the public zeitgeist.
Gallery Credit: Stacker