Organizations Proclaim ‘Old Glory Week’ in St. Cloud Area

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Several civic organizations have declared this as "Old Glory Week" in the St. Cloud metro area.

Major Dan Warneke is the Community Affairs Officer for the St. Cloud Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol headquartered at the St. Cloud Army Air Facility.

He says they want to make people aware of the importance of the flag and what it stands for.

You're going to see about 3,000 small flags along the main thoroughfares and streets in St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Sartell, and Waite Park. It's a reminder to people to remember the flag and honor the flag.

Warneke encourages residents to proudly fly the American flag at their homes this week, and businesses to put the flag as well.

The 3,000 flags around the area will be up throughout the week.

Old Glory Week is a coordinated effort with the VFW Post 428, the St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club, the Boy Scouts, and the Friends of Aviation Foundation.

Warneke says this is a local effort that grew out of a concern for what they feel is a lack of respect for the flag, and they hope it 'lights a fire for patriotism' in the community.

