Northeast St. Cloud Shooting Under Investigation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 200 block of 2nd Street Northeast.

The incident happened early Sunday morning near the Victorian Terrace Apartments at the corner of 2nd Avenue Northeast and 2nd Street Northeast in St. Cloud.

Officers are still on the scene and the St. Cloud Police Department says there is no immediate threat to the public. Authorities say more information will be released later. WJON News will update you on this story as more details become available.

