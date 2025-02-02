Northeast St. Cloud Shooting Under Investigation

Northeast St. Cloud Shooting Under Investigation

Contributing Authors:
Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 200 block of 2nd Street Northeast.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

The incident happened early Sunday morning near the Victorian Terrace Apartments at the corner of 2nd Avenue Northeast and 2nd Street Northeast in St. Cloud.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

Officers are still on the scene and the St. Cloud Police Department says there is no immediate threat to the public. Authorities say more information will be released later. WJON News will update you on this story as more details become available.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt,WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Annual Pride Event Fills St. Cloud's Eastman Park

 

10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud

 

2021 Minnesota Selects Hockey Festival

Filed Under: 2nd St. NE, 2nd Street Northeast, Northeast St. Cloud Shooting, st. cloud shooting
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON