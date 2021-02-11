Another Suspect Charged in South St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County prosecutors have charged another man in a shooting incident behind Lund's/Byerly's last week.

Twenty-five-year-old Bob Hester Jr. of Sauk Rapids is charged with aiding and abetting drive-by shooting and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 25th Avenue and 1st Street South on February 3rd. Police did not find any suspects or victims at the scene but learned later that a man had gone to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

The victim was shot in the face and required surgery for a broken jaw. He told officers the man who shot him was Daysean Lee. Police later found Lee, 26-year-old Zachary Arignamath, and a 17-year-old boy in a vehicle and made a traffic stop.

Daysean Lee - Stearns County Sheriff's Office

Lee and Arignamath were booked into jail on the shooting charges. The teen, who is from California, was being held on a weapons charge after authorities found a gun on him.

Court records don't indicate how the dispute started but outlined that the victim had a confrontation with the suspects at the Speedway store on Division Street just moments before the shooting.

Records show Hester was driving the SUV with Lee and Arignamath inside. Surveillance video shows Hester's SUV following the victim's car. The two vehicles then stopped on 1st Street South behind Lund's/Byerly's. Police say the victim got out of his vehicle and confronted the other group.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing 10 or 11 gunshots before seeing a man fall to the ground. The driver of the victim's vehicle then took him to the hospital.

Lee is charged with felony drive-by shooting and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office says Arignamath was booked and released from jail pending further investigation. He has not been formally charged at this time.