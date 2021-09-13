St. Cloud Man Sentenced in Halloween Shooting, Assault

ST. CLOUD -- One of two St. Cloud men accused of beating and shooting another man on Halloween last year has been sentenced for his role in the crime.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 19-year-old Gabriel Harding to a stayed sentence of three years in prison. He gets credit for serving 77 days in the county jail and will be on probation for seven years.

Harding pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon in July. As part of the plea agreement, a charge of 1st-degree assault with a deadly weapon while committing a burglary was dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the 400 block of 17th Avenue North to find a man lying in the doorway with a bullet wound to his thigh and several .40-caliber shell casings on the ground.

Police learned the victim, Harding, and 19-year-old Malik McCurtis Loyd, had a heated argument on Facebook, stemming from the victim breaking out the back window of Harding's car. Court records allege Harding and McCurtis went to the victim's home, kicked in the door, and began kicking and hitting the victim. When the victim tried to run, one of the suspects shot him.

Witnesses saw the two men kick in the door and heard gunshots before seeing them run out the door and leave in a car with a broken back window.

McCurtis Loyd's case is still moving through the court system.

