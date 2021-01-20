ST. CLOUD -- A Minneapolis man who pleaded guilty to shooting and wounding a woman in St. Cloud in December 2019 has been sentenced.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 27-year-old pooG DaBleed DevilDrugChristLord to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2nd-degree attempted murder in October.

DevilDrugChristLord who legally changed his name from Jerome Jones prior to the shooting gets credit for already serving more than a year in the county jail.

On December 18th, 2019 police found a 42-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times near University Avenue and 15th Avenue South. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

JB Zimmer -- Stearns County Jail photo

DevilDrugChristLord and another man, 28-year-old JB Zimmer of Cokato, were found a short time later in a vehicle in Becker. Police discovered a .22-caliber rifle and several spent shell casings.

Court records show the woman was riding in a van with the two men when DevilDrugChristLord fired several shots at the woman. She was able to escape the van and the suspects fled the scene.

The case file doesn't list a reason behind the shooting, but the men were caught on surveillance video emptying a woman's purse into a garbage can at a Becker gas station an hour after the incident.

Zimmer has pleaded guilty to felony aiding an offender after the fact. He's scheduled to be sentenced on March 19th.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app