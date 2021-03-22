Sauk Rapids Man Sentenced For His Role in 2019 St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Rapids man who pleaded guilty back in December to aiding an offender has received a stayed sentence of four years.

Twenty-eight-year-old JB Zimmer was charged with one count of aiding an offender for his role in a 2019 shooting near University Avenue and 15th Avenue South.

Zimmer will be on supervised probation for up to five years. He won't have to serve his prison sentence unless he breaks the terms of his probation.

According to the criminal complaint, police found a 42-year-old woman shot multiple times near University Avenue and 15th Avenue South.

Twenty-seven-year-old pooG DaBleed DevilDrugChristLord and Zimmer were found a short time later in a vehicle in Becker. Police discovered a .22-caliber rifle and several spent shell casings.

Court records show the woman was riding in a van with the two men when DevilDrugChristLord fired several shots at the woman. She was able to escape the van and the suspects fled the scene.

The case file doesn't list a reason behind the shooting, but the men were caught on surveillance video emptying a woman's purse into a garbage can at a Becker gas station an hour after the incident.

DevilDrugChristLord was sentenced to 10-years in prison earlier this year.