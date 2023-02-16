Stearns County Jury Finds St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Guilty

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County jury has found 28-year-old Daquan Ledbetter guilty on all counts related to a south St. Cloud shooting this past summer.

Ledbetter was found guilty on four counts of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault, four counts of attempted aiding and abetting 1st-degree murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun.

According to the criminal complaint, Ledbetter and two other suspects, 26-year-old Bryant Garth II and 20-year-old Jamarcus Morris, pulled up to a group of people near the intersection of 11th Avenue South and 6th Street South and fired multiple gunshots into the crowd.

In all, 33-shots were fired in the incident, and three men, between 19-21-years-old, and a 15-year-old boy were taken to the hospital.

A sentencing date for Ledbetter has not been set. The charges against Garth II and Morris are currently going through the court system.

