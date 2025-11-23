ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people were injured after an early Sunday morning shooting in south St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a shooting around 4:20 a.m. in the 800 Block of 8th Avenue South. Once on the scene, officers discovered two people had been injured by a suspect. Police confronted the man, which led to a short foot chase before his capture. The police department says the suspect shot one person twice and assaulted a second person who came to the first victim's aid. They say a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

A 44-year-old St. Cloud resident was taken to the hospital for treatment of what is believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A 55-year-old St. Cloud resident was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. Police have arrested 31-year-old Austin Gerads of St. Cloud, and he is being held at the Stearns County Jail pending charges. The names of the two victims have not been released.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

How Many St. Cloud State University Buildings Can You Name Without Cheating? Gallery Credit: PHOTOS: Dave Overlund

Staying Cool in Summer Heat Record heat sent people flocking to area beaches and parks to stay cool but others still took in other outdoor fun too. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt