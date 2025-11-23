Shooting In South St. Cloud Leaves Two Injured
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two people were injured after an early Sunday morning shooting in south St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a shooting around 4:20 a.m. in the 800 Block of 8th Avenue South. Once on the scene, officers discovered two people had been injured by a suspect. Police confronted the man, which led to a short foot chase before his capture. The police department says the suspect shot one person twice and assaulted a second person who came to the first victim's aid. They say a handgun was recovered at the scene.
A 44-year-old St. Cloud resident was taken to the hospital for treatment of what is believed to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A 55-year-old St. Cloud resident was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. Police have arrested 31-year-old Austin Gerads of St. Cloud, and he is being held at the Stearns County Jail pending charges. The names of the two victims have not been released.
