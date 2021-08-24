Minnetonka Man Charged In St. Cloud Drive-By Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- A Minnetonka man has been formally charged in a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud Sunday afternoon.

Twenty-year-old Ca'Mari Smith is charged with reckless discharge of a gun toward an occupied vehicle and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of 9th Avenue and 6th Street in St. Cloud.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the victim (who is a minor) was heading to his aunt's house when he noticed Smith, who he knew as "Ce-Mo", sitting in his vehicle.

Court records show Smith had caused an issue with a member of the victim's family earlier that morning and damaged their property.

Smith motioned for the victim to come over, but the victim said no and drove away. Smith then followed the victim, who called his parents and said he was being followed.

Records show Smith leaned out of the driver's side window and shot at the vehicle seven times. The victims parents arrived at the time of the shooting and saw Smith flee the scene.

The victim was not shot, but the bullets from the gun did hit the hood of the car.

Later that night, Minnetonka police found Smith's vehicle parked in a parking garage at his home and a gun sitting on the shelf of a storage locker, which also belonged to Smith.

Court records show the gun was missing seven bullets and was equipped with an auto sear, which converts the handgun into a fully automatic gun at the push of a button.

Smith's next court appearance is on September 9th.