St. Cloud Man Jailed After Shooting that Injured Another Man

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting another man on Sunday.

Officers were called to the emergency room at St. Cloud Hospital at around 2:45 a.m. for a man who had been shot several times.

The 42-year-old victim told police he was shot at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 7th Street South. Officers went to the scene where they found evidence of the shooting.

The victim underwent treatment for injuries considered to be life-threatening.

Police developed a suspect and dispatched the SWAT team to the 600 block of 8th Street South at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The suspect, 34-year-old Dylon Aronson was not found.

Officers spotted Aronson Thursday night in a parking lot in the 2200 block of Division Street West just after 9:30 p.m. A high-risk traffic stop was initiated and Aronson was taken into custody without incident.

Jail records show Aronson is being held on suspicion of attempted murder pending formal charges.

The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.