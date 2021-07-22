Man Pleads Guilty to Assault in St. Cloud Halloween Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- One of two St. Cloud men accused of beating and shooting another man on Halloween last year has pleaded guilty.

Nineteen-year-old Gabriel Harding changed his plea on 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon to guilty.

Get our free mobile app

As part of the plea agreement a charge of 1st-degree assault with a deadly weapon while committing a burglary has been dropped.

He will be sentenced in September.

According to the criminal complaint police responded to the 400 block of 17th Avenue North to find a man laying in the doorway with a bullet wound to his thigh and several .40-caliber shell casings on the ground.

Police learned the victim and two men, Harding and 19-year-old Malik McCurtis, had a heated argument on Facebook, stemming from the victim breaking out the back window of Harding's car.

Court records allege Harding and McCurtis went to the victim's home, kicked in the door and began kicking and hitting the victim. When the victim tried to run, one of the suspects shot him.

Witnesses saw the two men kick in the door and heard gunshots before seeing them run out the door and leave in a car with a broken back window.