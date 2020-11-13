Two St. Cloud Men Wanted in Halloween Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- Two St. Cloud men are being sought in connection to a beating and shooting that left another man wounded.

St. Cloud Police were called to the 400 block of 17th Avenue North back on Halloween. Officers arrived to find a man lying in the doorway with a bullet wound to his thigh and several .40-caliber shell casings on the ground.

Police learned the victim and the two men, 19-year-old Gabriel Harding, also known as "Jo-Jo", and 19-year-old Malik McCurtis, also known as "Leak" had a heated argument on Facebook. The argument stemmed from the victim breaking out the back window of Harding's car.

Court records allege Harding and McCurtis went to the victim's home, kicked in the door and began kicking and hitting the victim. When the victim tried to run to escape the beating, one of the suspects shot him.

Witnesses saw two men kick in the front door and heard gunshots before seeing them run out the door and leave in a car with a broken back window.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Harding and McCurtis. Both are charged with 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon and 1st-degree assault with a deadly weapon while committing a burglary.