Man Hurt in St. Cloud Shooting Incident Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- Police have arrested a woman from Chaska for her involvement in a shooting incident in St. Cloud Saturday that left a man injured.

St. Cloud Police were called to 9th Ave X-Press, at 429 9th Avenue North, around 12:30 Saturday afternoon on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, those involved had left the scene. Police were then notified that a 22-year-old man had gone to the hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Officers learned that the victim and a woman driver were sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot when a man and a woman approached them and began asking questions. The man then shot the victim who was sitting in the passenger seat and fled the scene.

Investigators developed a suspect based on evidence gathered at the scene and later that night Chaska police and Carver County Sheriff's deputies arrested 48-year-old Onyame Davis.

The vehicle used in the shooting was found at the scene, but authorities are still looking for the male suspect and the gun used in the shooting.

Police say it appears the victim did not know the suspects and the case may be a case of mistaken identity.