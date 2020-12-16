Police Investigating South St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police are investigating a shooting incident that injured a man Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment building in the 4000 block of 24th Street South just after 11:30 a.m. The caller referenced hearing gunshots inside the building.

Officers arrived and found a man inside one of the units who had been shot and wounded.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to find the shooter. Police say through their investigation they learned the shooting was not random and there is no ongoing public safety issue.

Police have not released the victim's name or condition at this time. More information will be released when their investigation is complete.