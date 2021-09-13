Jury Acquits Man in Downtown St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jury has acquitted a man who was believed to have fired several gunshots in downtown St. Cloud.
Thirty-three-year-old Carl Salters Jr. was found not guilty on a felony weapons charge of firing gunshots and a second charge of drive-by shooting was dismissed.
Salters was accused of firing the shots at two men he had an argument with inside the Red Carpet bar.
A St. Cloud Police officer was patrolling downtown St. Cloud around 1:30 a.m. on March 1st, 2020 when he heard gunshots near the Centre Square parking ramp. Responding officers found six spent shell casings from a 9-millimeter gun and a bullet hole in a nearby car which was unoccupied.
Through surveillance video and interviews with witnesses, police determined Salters was the triggerman. However, the jury acquitted Salters of the crime earlier this month.
