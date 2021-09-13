Jury Acquits Man in Downtown St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jury has acquitted a man who was believed to have fired several gunshots in downtown St. Cloud.

Thirty-three-year-old Carl Salters Jr. was found not guilty on a felony weapons charge of firing gunshots and a second charge of drive-by shooting was dismissed.

Salters was accused of firing the shots at two men he had an argument with inside the Red Carpet bar.

A St. Cloud Police officer was patrolling downtown St. Cloud around 1:30 a.m. on March 1st, 2020 when he heard gunshots near the Centre Square parking ramp. Responding officers found six spent shell casings from a 9-millimeter gun and a bullet hole in a nearby car which was unoccupied.

Through surveillance video and interviews with witnesses, police determined Salters was the triggerman. However, the jury acquitted Salters of the crime earlier this month.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)