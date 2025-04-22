New State Troopers To Be Sworn In Today in Minnesota
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol will swear in 42 new troopers during a graduation ceremony Tuesday.
The cadets will take the oath following the completion of a 14-week academy at Camp Ripley.
Half of the cadets are traditional applicants, the other 21 completed the Law Enforcement Training Opportunity program. That program provides education and training to candidates with two or four-year degrees in fields outside of law enforcement.
The cadets' training included motor vehicle crash investigation, traffic law, emergency vehicle operations, scenario-based de-escalation, communication, mental health crisis response, and defensive tactics. After graduation, the cadets will undergo additional training at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
