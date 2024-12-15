New Sartell Business’s Sneak Peek Draws Large Crowd

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Hundreds turned out on Sunday to get their first look at a new Sartell business. Nurture To Play is holding a sneak peek from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nurture To Play is a play cafe where kids can have a safe place to play while their parents or guardians take a break.

The sneak peek has vendors, pictures with Santa, art projects, toys for kids to play on, and furry friends from the Tri-County Humane Society. Co-owner Jordan Reinke says they are ready to get to their grand opening:

"There is a lot of excitement. This is so so needed and I think people are just ready to have, especially during the winter, a place that they can bring their littles and get that energy out."

She says their grand opening will be in January but they don't have the exact date set yet. Once open Nurture To Play will have a coffee bar by 2nd Street Coffee House, activities for kids like a tiny town, rock climbing wall, and swings, and be able to hold birthday parties, and other events.

